Peru Police Department closer to hiring Social Worker with $70K Grant

The Peru Police Department is one step closer to beginning the search for a part-time social worker, thanks in part to a grant from the La Salle County State's Attorney's Office.

The Peru Police Department is one step closer to the search for a part-time social worker, thanks in part to a grant from the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond said she applied for the grant from the State’s Attorney’s Opioid Settlement Fund. She said the application fell under the Core Abatement Area, prevention programs.

“This social worker is important to the police department and City of Peru, as early intervention and education significantly reduce the likelihood of substance abuse according to research,” she said. “Investing in prevention now not only saves lives but it can reduce future demand for treatment services while creating a healthier and more resilient community.”

Raymond said the grant awarded $70,000 to cover the wages of a part-time Licensed Clinical Social Worker, curriculum materials and training, marketing and outreach and evaluation and reporting.

Raymond also said that a social worker on staff will also create an environment at the department of trust between the officer and the social worker, which can greatly enhance the mental health and well-being of employees.

In April, Raymond discussed hiring a part-time social worker during a Public Works committee meeting – but the city had not acquired a grant.

In April, Raymond said police officers are providing some type of social welfare service on their calls.

“They generally describe their job duties as enforcing the law and making criminal arrests,” she said. “It’s only about 20% of their job.”

Mayor Ken Kolowski said he believes a part-time social worker will be great and the city can see where it goes.

“I get it now,” he said. “I know all the details of this program now and she went out and got a grant that covers 100%. “

The city council will vote on whether to hire and accept the grant during the Monday, July 28, meeting.