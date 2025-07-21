Disco Bungalow brings handmade, vintage vibe to Madison Street in Ottawa

The Ottawa natives decided to sign up for summer markets this year, and when they saw a space open on Madison Street, they felt the stars had aligned to open a brick-and-mortar on Madison Street. (Stephanie Jaquins)

Kaley Dilley and Anna Weygand had wanted to open a little shop in Ottawa since they were kids — and this year, the opportunity came.

The Ottawa natives decided to sign up for summer markets this year, and when they saw a space open on Madison Street, they felt the stars had aligned to open a brick-and-mortar on Madison Street.

They opened Disco Bungalow, selling gifts, delicate jewelry, handmade crochet, funky vintage, wellness goods, and unique home items — sustainably sourced from small business artisans.

“We want you to know where the products are coming from, who is making them, and be a space where local makers can sell their products,” Dilley said.

Disco Bungalow plans to run a ‘Meet Your Maker’ initiative on social media to highlight many of the products and the artists/creators who make them.

They came up with the name Disco Bungalow because Dilley lived on the beach in California for several years in a tiny surfer bungalow.

“Since then, we’ve always called my home the bungalow and my favorite home decor is a disco ball. Disco Bungalow is my design aesthetic and you’ll definitely feel that in the shop,” she said.

In the future, they’ll have a website and online store as well.

Hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Dilley said they will hold weekend hours to start and change as best fits for their customers and their availability. They’ll be open throughout the week, but not consistently. Customers should follow their Instagram and Facebook pages for updates.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.