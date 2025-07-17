Sworn in: Mark Anderson newest La Salle County judge

Mark Anderson sworn in as LaSalle County Associate Judge at the downtown courthouse in Ottawa Wednesday. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

It’s customary for a new judge to let a family member help put on the black robes for the first time. Mark Anderson gave the honorary task to his mom. After all, it was Mom’s 89th birthday.

“I haven’t dressed you for a long time,” Mary Steinbach quipped Wednesday after helping Anderson with the robes.

“I promise, Mom,” Anderson deadpanned, “after this 45-minute speech, the rest of the day will be all about you.”

The banter then stopped as Anderson pledged to preside with integrity and fairness and to be respectful of the litigants and attorneys who will now address him as “your honor.”

“I always felt lucky to practice in La Salle County,” Anderson said, “and I hope to make those who appear in front of me feel the same way.”

The newly sworn-in Anderson is headed to the family division on La Salle County’s fourth floor to handle divorces, child custody disputes and other stressful cases. One longtime friend thinks Anderson is more than up for the challenge.

Circuit Judge Troy D. Holland said Anderson was particularly impressive in eviction proceedings. Although Anderson was a longtime advocate for the La Salle County Housing Authority, he “would often explain to them how they could keep their property, basically guiding them to the resources they needed,” Holland said.

“One of the strengths I’ve observed in Mark as he’s handled hundreds of eviction cases in front of me,” Holland said, “is his ability to treat people with respect, especially self-represented litigants who are going through difficult times.”

Anderson was appointed by the 13th Circuit judges to fill a vacancy created earlier this year when Michelle A. Vescogni was elevated from associate to circuit judge.

“I know that Judge Anderson will work hard and give the citizens of La Salle County the attention they deserve,” Vescogni said at the swearing-in.

Anderson New Judge Mark Anderson takes the oath of office Wednesday in La Salle County Circuit Court (Tom Collins)

Anderson is a Sandwich native who grew up in Earlville and spent 30 years in private practice in Ottawa. He spent more than a dozen years in the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office advising county officials.

“He’s been a heck of a friend and a real good guy,” said Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jeremiah Adams, who replaces Anderson as county attorney. “I’m excited just to try to step into his shoes and figure out how to fill his role.”

La Salle County Board Chairman Don Jensen said Anderson’s greatest strength is common sense. Anderson was a good sounding board for Jensen and other board members looking for direction and solutions.

“I’ve enjoyed working with Mark, and he’ll do a great job as a judge,” Jensen said.

Mendota attorney David Kaleel has known Anderson even longer, as they were childhood friends in Earlville.

“He is one of the smartest, most intelligent lawyers I’ve met,” Kaleel said. “He’s very witty, very quick on his feet. [He’s] got a sharp mind. And he will make an excellent judge.”

That’s not to say quick wits haven’t gotten Anderson in trouble now and again.

Holland was a classmate of Anderson’s at law school and remembered when a professor called on an unprepared Anderson to answer a question of farming law.

“I don’t really know about these things,” Anderson said, “but Troy Holland is from a small town, and he knows about farming. Maybe he knows the answer.”

Holland watched, mortified, as the professor turned away from Anderson and to him for the answer – and every time thereafter when a matter of small-town law was raised.

On Wednesday, Holland told Anderson that all is forgiven. Sort of.

“I’m the presiding judge who handles your case assignments,” Holland told the new judge, “so I look forward to getting back at you for that law school stunt.”