No identification yet on Princeton death

Authorities have not yet identified the male found dead Friday at a location on West Peru Street in Princeton.

In a Tuesday news release, Bureau County Coroner Kurt Workman said the deceased was found in a state of “advanced decomposition” and, due to the condition of the remains, “immediate identification was not possible.”

An autopsy was conducted on Monday and revealed no evidence of foul play.

“A presumptive identification of the individual has been made and the Bureau County Coroner’s Office and Princeton Police Department are working closely with the decedent’s presumptive family to confirm the individual’s identity through official means.

Additional information will be released by the Bureau County Coroner’s Office as it becomes available," Workman said. “The Bureau County Coroner’s Office and Princeton Police Department appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation during this ongoing investigation.”