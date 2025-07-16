Minecraft-themed drive-in movie night set for July 19 in Ottawa

The Minecraft-themed drive-in movie night is set for Saturday, July 19, at 1013 Adams Street in Ottawa, with $5 tickets available via barcode for advance purchase. (Photo Provided By Starved Rock Regional Center)

The Starved Rock Regional Center in Ottawa will host a family-friendly drive-in movie night on Saturday, July 19, showing Minecraft: The Movie.

The showing will take place at their location, 1013 Adams St., with entry beginning at 7 p.m.

The movie is scheduled to start at dusk. Guests are encouraged to build their own “cars” from cardboard or other materials for the themed experience.

Tickets can be purchased using the barcode in the flyer and are $5 each. Tickets are limited in availability.

For more information, contact the Starved Rock Regional Center at (815) 434-0857 or visit their Facebook page.