Streator YMCA Director Shannon Harback to step down in September

Shannon Harback is stepping down as CEO/Executive Director of the Streator Family YMCA after four years with the organization, including the past two in the top leadership role. (Photo Provided By Streator Family YMCA)

After four years serving the Streator Family YMCA in different roles, including two as Program Director and two as Executive Director, Shannon Harback officially announced her resignation.

Effective in September, Harback will continue to work with the YMCA in a limited capacity so she can spend more time with her family.

“Grateful is truly the best word I can find to describe my experience in this role,” Harback said. “I’m excited to continue my involvement with this organization, but am looking forward to being able to dedicate more time to my family.”

Harback first joined the YMCA in June 2021 as program director in a time when many businesses were struggling and figuring things out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, she was at the forefront of adjusting and rebuilding programs at a time when connection and community engagement were needed.

In 2023, Harback was officially promoted to her most recent role as executive director.

As a leader, she made moves and introduced initiatives that gave the YMCA a community-focused identity.

Specifically, Harback helped secure grant funding to expand swim lessons and before and after-school care, oversaw major HVAC upgrades to the building, introduced a micro pantry to address food insecurity, and guided the Y through key staff transitions.

“My vision was simple: to serve our community while focusing on sustainability, ensuring the YMCA continues to be a lasting resource in the Streatorland community for generations to come,” Harback said. “It takes a truly dedicated person to invest their time and energy in a non-profit. It requires genuine care for others and a deep-rooted drive to give back to this community in every way possible.”

“Our incredible Board of Directors, outstanding management team and dedicated front-line staff are the ones who make this vision a reality.”

Sue Schmitt, president of the Streator YMCA Board, said she is saddened to see Harback step down but proud of all she accomplished during her tenure.

“She has not only strengthened our operations but also expanded our services in ways that have profoundly impacted the lives of countless individuals and families in our community,” Schmitt said. “While we are saddened by her decision to step down, we support her and celebrate that she will continue to be part of our YMCA in another capacity.”

Looking ahead, the YMCA Board of Directors is currently undergoing a search for her successor.