Refunds for no pickup in Peru? The city is looking into it

Will Peru residents get a refund for refuse not collected? The city is looking into it.

Alderman Jason Edgcomb asked Monday during the Peru City Council whether the city’s garbage contract with Republic contains any provisions for customers to recoup fees during the current labor dispute.

Answer: Maybe.

City Clerk Jamey Mertel said he’d read the contract and, though not aided by an attorney, there did appear to be language suggesting relief may be had.

“There are provisions that give them leeway on that,” Mertel said.

Mayor Ken Kolowski provided an update on the current labor dispute. There is “some movement,” he reported, and he was further advised that a potentially consequential meeting is set for Tuesday between labor and management.

“The main thing is we want to get back to normal,” Kolowski said. As for refunds, “That’s going to be at a later date.”

Separately, Kolowski floated a design for the much-discussed water tower and asked for feedback. He was answered with silence. Edgcomb said he would neither discuss the matter nor cast a vote in light of Kolowski’s disregard for the council’s wishes.

“You can paint whatever you want on it,” Edgcomb said, “but I’m not voting again.”

“We’re not going to die on a hill for a water tower,” agreed Alderman Andy Moreno.

Finally, the council awarded the airport parking lot expansion paving contract to Universal Asphalt for $190,513.25 and authorized the city engineer to seek bids for the Baker Lake Trail.