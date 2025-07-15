‘Presumptive ID’ established in Princeton death

Bureau County authorities have a “presumptive identification” of the body discovered Friday in Princeton, Coroner Kurt Workman said Tuesday.

Workman said he hoped to establish the male’s identity within the next two days.

Princeton Police Department received notification July 11 of a possible deceased person located at 812 W. Peru St. Upon further investigation, officers located the remains of a deceased male inside the location.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations Unit and the Bureau County Coroner’s Office were notified.

An autopsy was performed Monday at the McLean County Coroner’s Office in Bloomington.

“The autopsy resulted in no evidence of foul play,” authorities said Monday. “The identity of the deceased is being withheld, pending notification of relatives.”