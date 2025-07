Recent Seneca graduate and Times All-Area Track and Field Honor Roll member Evelyn O'Connor has committed to continue her education at Saginaw Valley State University in University Center, Michigan, and her running career in both cross country and track at the NCAA Division II level with the Cardinals. At her signing ceremony are (left to right): in front – Jim O'Connor, Evelyn O'Connor, Kim Foster; and in back – Eva Bruno and Ted O'Boyle. (Provided by Seneca High School)