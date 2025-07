Putnam County’s Alex Rodriguez had three top five finishes at USATF Region 7 Meet this weekend at Proviso East High School in Maywood. (Photo provided)

Putnam County’s Alex Rodriguez had three top five finishes at USATF Region 7 Meet this weekend at Proviso East High School in Maywood.

He placed third in the hammer throw with a toss of 47.13 meters, fourth in the shot put (15.33 meters) and used his sixth and final throw in the discus to snag a fifth-place medal at 46.41 meters.

Rodriguez qualified for the National Junior Olympics in all three events in Savannah, Ga. the week of July 21, but will opt out as he did last year.