Gateway Services to hold open house for new facility

Gateway Services Inc. main offices are located at 406 S. Gosse Blvd. in Princeton. (Shaw Local News Network)

Gateway Services is holding an open house at the soon-to-open site of their 24-hour residential program.

Applications will be available on site, from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, July 18, at 14537 Greenhouse Ave. in Granville.

Visitors can meet the future residents of the home and their families. Currently, second and third shift openings are available.

Additional information can be found on the organization’s website or Facebook page.

Gateway Services is in its 55th year of providing various services and supports for people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities in Bureau, Marshall, and Putnam counties.