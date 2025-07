Here’s this week’s schedule for cross country runs for Princeton High School as announced by coach Pat Hodge:

Monday, July 14 - 8:30 a.m., meet in front of PHS; 7 p.m., meet in front of PHS

Wednesday, July 16 - 8:30 a.m., meet in front of PHS; 7 p.m., meet in front of PHS

Friday, July 18 - 8:30 a.m., meet in front of PHS; 7 p.m., meet in front of PHS