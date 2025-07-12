First American Heritage Girls troop comes to Mendota

Families have discovered a new extra-curricular organization for their daughters called American Heritage Girls.
American Heritage Girls is a faith-based character development program for girls ages 5-18 dedicated to the mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country.
AHG Troop IL0828 is the first in Mendota and is chartered at Victory Baptist Church.
Founded in 1995 in Cincinnati, Ohio, American Heritage Girls has grown to more than 50,000 members across 15 countries and in 50 states.
With an emphasis on faith, service and fun, girls choose from more than 240 badges, participate in service projects, leadership opportunities and outdoor experiences. Troops are led by adult volunteers who facilitate the AHG program while encouraging girl leadership. Faith-based organizations like churches, schools and civic organizations charter AHG Troops to achieve their ministry goals for youth.
The Mendota troop will meet on the first and third Sundays of the month beginning in August. Meeting times will be from 3-5 p.m. An open house will be 2-5 p.m. July 20 at Victory Baptist Church, 505 W. Seventh Ave., Mendota.
Visit the AHG website atamericanheritagegirls.org to learn more. Visit AHG’s YouTube Channel view “Faith, Service, Fun,” a 30-second video about AHG.