First American Heritage Girls troop comes to Mendota

(File photo) There will be an open house July 20 for the Mendota American Heritage Troop. Pictured is American Heritage Girl's Troop IL1248 at the St. Charles Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27,2024 in St. Charles. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Families have discovered a new extra-curricular organization for their daughters called American Heritage Girls.

American Heritage Girls is a faith-based character development program for girls ages 5-18 dedicated to the mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country.

AHG Troop IL0828 is the first in Mendota and is chartered at Victory Baptist Church.

Founded in 1995 in Cincinnati, Ohio, American Heritage Girls has grown to more than 50,000 members across 15 countries and in 50 states.

With an emphasis on faith, service and fun, girls choose from more than 240 badges, participate in service projects, leadership opportunities and outdoor experiences. Troops are led by adult volunteers who facilitate the AHG program while encouraging girl leadership. Faith-based organizations like churches, schools and civic organizations charter AHG Troops to achieve their ministry goals for youth.

The Mendota troop will meet on the first and third Sundays of the month beginning in August. Meeting times will be from 3-5 p.m. An open house will be 2-5 p.m. July 20 at Victory Baptist Church, 505 W. Seventh Ave., Mendota.