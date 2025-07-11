Misfits Bar opens in Ottawa over Fourth of July Weekend

Misfits opened at the former Corner 230, located at 230 W. Madison St. Owned by Matt Palia and Claire Coffey, the fast-casual restaurant aims to offer classic options on its menu, as well as healthier options and those that step outside the box. (Stephanie Jaquins)

Misfits in Ottawa opened the bar portion of its business over the Fourth of July weekend.

“After months (okay, over a year) of hustle, chaos, setbacks, and stubborn determination — Misfits is opening its doors…kinda,” read the social media post announcing the opening of the bar side of the restaurant.

Misfits opened at the former Corner 230, located at 230 W. Madison St. Owned by Matt Palia and Claire Coffey, the fast-casual restaurant aims to offer classic options on its menu, as well as healthier options and those that step outside the box.

Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Monday and Sunday, noon to 10 p.m. Thursday, noon to midnight Friday and Saturday and closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

The restaurant side is in progress, according to the business’s Facebook post.

