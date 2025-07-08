Marseilles to host “Fun in the Summer Sun” and movie at the river this weekend

Peyton Anderson, 6, of Ottawa, dances to music provided by Powerhouse DJ on Saturday at last year's Fun in the Summer Sun at Knudson Park in Marseilles. This year's event will take place Saturday at the same location.

The Marseilles Tourism and Park Committee will host a summer celebration on Saturday, July 12, with an afternoon of activities at Knudson Park followed by an outdoor movie at the Illinois River.

“Fun in the Summer Sun” will run from noon to 4 p.m. at Knudson Park, featuring a foam party, yard games, music and more.

Attendees are encouraged to pack a lunch, bring a towel and a change of clothes.

Festivities will continue in the evening at 200 River Front Drive with the “Movie at the River” event.

Family activities begin at 8 p.m., and the movie will start at dusk. A best-dressed contest will be held, and popcorn, drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.

Additional activities may be announced ahead of the event on Marseilles Tourism and Park Committee Facebook page.