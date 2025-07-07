Police: Peru man held after cops seize 8 ounces of cocaine

A Peru man was ordered detained Monday after prosecutors charged him with possessing nearly 8 ounces of cocaine plus two firearms.

Adrian M. Hernandez-Medellin, 33, appeared in La Salle County Circuit Court and was denied pre-trial release following a hearing.

The detention order means he is entitled to a speedy trial within 90 days. Trial dates will likely be set when he next appears on July 17.

Hernandez-Medellin was taken into custody Thursday, July 3, after agents with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team raided two residences in La Salle and Peru, seizing a combined 216 grams (7.6 ounces) of purported cocaine.

The volume of cocaine elevates the possession charge to a Super Class X felony carrying nine to 40 years in prison with no possibility of probation. Additionally, Hernandez-Medellin would have to serve at least 75% of any resulting prison time.

In a Monday press release, Trident said the raids were conducted with officers from four law enforcement agencies. During the Peru search warrant, located in the 2900 block of First Street, agents located approximately 17 grams of purported cocaine along with numerous items associated with the packaging and sale of cocaine.

“Also located was a 7.62 platform AR style rifle and approximately 1,000 rounds of ammunition,” the release said.

Law enforcement also raided a residence in the 1200 block of Third Street in La Salle. There, agents recovered approximately 199 grams of purported cocaine along with “an Uzi-style firearm and a substantial amount of U.S. currency.”

Besides the charge of possession of a controlled substance, Hernandez was also charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony carrying three to 14 years in prison.

Trident agents were assisted by investigators with the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and the Peru, La Salle and Ottawa police departments.