La Salle City Council to Hold Public Hearing, Discuss Appropriation Ordinance at Monday Meeting

Infrastructure discussions and a public hearing are on the docket for Monday’s La Salle City Council meeting.

The council will look at several proposals for work around town, including one from Ameren Illinois to conduct utility work at three locations, a curb cut request in the 1800 block of Creve Coeur St., and a proposal to add “Stop” lettering at Second and Marquette streets.

Council will also consider a request from the Starved Rock Runners to host the “Boo” Milby Memory 5K on Aug. 16.

Reports from the city’s building inspector and police department are scheduled, along with discussion on bids and committee recommendations, including a $17,500 valve replacement project at the Garfield Water Tower.

A public hearing will be held to receive comments on the proposed appropriation ordinance for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

The city council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 7, in the City Council Chambers at 745 2nd St.