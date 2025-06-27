Streator men’s clothing store to close

Legends Men’s Apparel in Streator will be closing its doors at the end of the month. (Michael Urbanec)

Legends Men’s Apparel in Streator will be closing its doors at the end of the month.

“I never imagined I would be in this position, especially so soon. It had been a dream of mine for quite some time to own and operate my own retail business, so when the opportunity presented itself, I took it and ran,” owner Katie Limberg wrote on the business’s Facebook page. “I’ve had the privilege of meeting and serving so many wonderful faces the past few years.”

Limberg said it was an honor to offer Jim’s Formal Wear rentals and to be a small part of many people’s special days. Flowers Plus, 216 E. Main St., Streator, will take over the Jim’s rentals.

Limberg thanked her employees and customers for their support.

“This is all so bittersweet to write and officially announce, but I look forward to spending more time with my family and watching my kids grow up,” she wrote.

The store, located inside Main Street Market, 317 E. Main St., Streator, on the second floor, will hold its last day Saturday, June 28.

