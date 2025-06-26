Immaculate Conception Church in Ohio to celebrate 150th Anniversary

Committee members at Immaculate Conception Church, 101 N. Main St.in Ohio, have announced a series of events to celebrate the parish’s 150th anniversary, according to a news release. (BCR photo)

A pie and ice cream social is scheduled for Sunday, June 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the church basement.

The news release said the event offers an opportunity for current and former parishioners, as well as friends of the parish, to gather and reflect on their shared faith journey. Pie, ice cream and coffee will be served.

Later in the year, a special anniversary Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, to commemorate the church’s dedication in 1875, according to a news release. Bishop Louis Tylka has been invited to attend. A celebration dinner will follow in the church basement.

Those planning to attend the dinner are asked to sign up in the church vestibule to ensure enough food is prepared.

According to the news release, the church was originally dedicated on Nov. 14, 1875, by Bishop Thomas P. Foley of Chicago. Father P.J. Gormley was the parish’s first pastor. The current pastor is the Rev. Thomas Shaw.