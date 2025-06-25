Peru Pool Advisory Committee to host public meeting July 14

The Peru Pool Advisory Committee will host a public meeting on Monday, July 14, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Peru City Hall, 1901 4th St. (Scott Anderson)

The Peru Pool Advisory Committee will host a public meeting on Monday, July 14, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Peru City Hall, 1901 4th St.

Mayor Ken Kolowski announced Nov. 25 he had chosen O’Sadnick, Alderman Andy Moreno, Parks and Recreation Director Adam Thorson and referendum originator Sherry Mayszak to be a part of the committee.

The pool committee was formed to focus on cost, location and design by looking at construction of a municipal pool from the ground up.

In April, the committee shared preliminary design drawings from Kmetz Architects and showcased a potential new pool next to the splash pad at Washington Park.

Sherry Mayszak, referendum originator, said in a statement she was excited that we are having a public meeting to show the community what the committee has come up with for the proposed swimming pool.

“We met many times and gathered lots of information to try to find the best location and make the best design with the budget we were working with and I feel that we accomplished that task,” she said. “I look forward to hearing suggestions and comments from the community.”

An advisory referendum was passed in November, asking residents if the city should construct and operate a municipal swimming pool funded by the use of the hotel/motel tax.