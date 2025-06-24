LaMoille’s Chief of Police announces candidacy for Bureau County Sheriff

LaMoille’s Chief of Police, Joseph Flanagan, announced his intention to run as the 2026 Democratic nominee for Bureau County Sheriff.

Flanagan said in a news release, he pledges to lead by example and ensure that the sheriff’s department meets the high expectations of Bureau County residents. He said he also aims to further enhance the connections between the sheriff’s office and the community.

Flanagan, 41, has been with the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department since 2009 and has served as a patrol officer, Field Training Instructor and Firearms Instructor with the department, according to the news release. He is a native of Bureau County and a graduate of LaMoille High School and the Illinois Police Training Institute at the University of Illinois, Champaign.

He has pursued a career in law enforcement since 2009, serving as a radio operator/correction officer in the sheriff’s office.

Flanagan has been LaMoille’s Chief of Police since 2019.

“Throughout my career, I have grown to love this office, the people I work with, and the citizens I serve,” he said in a news release.

As a Field Training Officer, Flanagan said he plays a crucial role in shaping new deputies to meet the expectations of Bureau County citizens, ensuring they embody professionalism, empathy and compassion.

Flanagan has been honored twice during his career for his quick action during an emergency, according to the release. In 2017, he received the life-saving award from the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office and in 2025, the Princeton Fire Department honored him with a distinction action bar and the Emergency Response Commendation.

Flanagan said a major reason for his candidacy is being driven by a commitment to make a positive impact in the communities he has served for over 16 years, alongside a goal to expand his service to the people of Bureau County.

“If elected Sheriff, I will use my experience and expertise to enforce the law, with a strong focus on addressing crimes affecting the people of Bureau County,” he said.

Flanagan is married to the former Kayliegh Heinzeroth, a native of Bureau County. She is employed by Carle Hospital in Peoria as a labor and delivery nurse. They are the parents of three children. Evan, 16, Alexis, 13, and Mason, 10, who are students in the LaMoille School District.