Bureau County Grand Jury: June 16, 2025

The following cases were considered by the Bureau County Grand Jury on June 16. (Scott Anderson)

Isaias N. Delao, 44, of Bureau, was indicted for a Class 4 Felony offense, Driving While License Revoked (subsequent offense). He is accused of driving a motor vehicle at a time when his driving privileges were revoked and has a previous conviction for driving while his license was revoked. An officer from the Spring Valley Police Department testified before the Grand Jury. Delao is out on pretrial release.

Rodney J. Stone, 61, of Buda, was indicted for a Class 4 Felony offense, aggravated assault. He is accused of discharging a firearm near another person, placing that person in reasonable apprehension of receiving a battery. A lieutenant from the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office Department testified before the Grand Jury. Stone is currently on pre-trial release.

Zachary D. Thompson, 33, of Bureau, was indicted for a Class 4 Felony offense, driving while license revoked. He is accused of driving a motor vehicle at a time when his driving privileges were revoked and has three previous convictions for driving while his license was revoked. An officer from the Ladd Police Department testified before the Grand Jury. Thompson is currently on pre-trial release.

Malaki I. Poff, 19, of Princeton, was indicted for the following, a Class X Felony offense of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine), a Class 2 Felony offense of unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis, a Class 1 Felony offense of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine), two counts of the Class 3 Felony offenses of unlawful possession of firearm with firearm owners identification and a Class 3 Felony offense of defacing identification marks on a firearm. An agent from the Trident Drug Task Force testified before the Grand Jury. Poff is in the custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department after pretrial release was denied.

Brandon D. Bergstrom, 42, of Princeton, was indicted for a Class 4 Felony offense of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (heroin). He was in possession of less than 15 grams of a substance containing heroin. An officer from the Princeton Police Department testified before the Grand Jury. Bergstrom is currently on pretrial release.

There was one suppressed case.

These indictments are only accusations against the defendants. They are presumed innocent until proven guilty.