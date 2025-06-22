IVCC expands electric fleet with two used Chevrolet Bolts for student training

The Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees approved a $45,000 bid to launch its electric fleet during Tuesday’s meeting.
The purchase is fully funded by a REV UP EV grant from the Illinois Community College Board, according to an IVCC news release.
Schimmer Chevrolet in Mendota will furnish two used Chevrolet Bolts.
The electric vehicle (EV) models will launch the program’s electric fleet so students can train to service, diagnose and repair those vehicles.
“Beginning in the 2025-2026 school year, graduates can earn an EV certification, which will make them marketable as multifaceted technicians who are able to maintain traditional and electric vehicles,” Rebecca Zamora, Dean of the Workforce Development Division, said.
During her monthly report, President Tracy Morris noted that summer enrollment increased 13.33 percent in headcount and 19.46 percent in credit hours compared to summer 2024. With two months before the new semester begins, fall enrollment is also slightly ahead of last year, she added.
In other action:
- Authorized the renewal of subscriptions for administrative, academic, and registration computer operating systems and website hosting services, including: Ellucian Colleague at $456,157; Ellucian Payment Center at $29,744; Ellucian Colleague Insights at $13,250; Modern Campus Lumens Pro at $32,377; Modern Campus Omni Content Management System at $35,199.94; Slate at $50,000; Brightspace at a total of $130,851.69 over three years, and Zoom virtual meeting software at $33,500.
- Renewed all property, casualty, and liability insurance coverages with the same carriers.
- Approved an extension to the security services contract with Allied Universal for three years, through June 30, 2028.
- Authorized the appointments of Dr. Dale Young, theater instructor, and Kirsten Kasperski, accounting instructor/program coordinator.
- Learned of the appointment of Kim Herout as administrative assistant in the Natural Sciences and Business Division, and Del Baracani as first-shift custodian, and the retirement of physical science laboratory instructor Larry Ault in August 2026.