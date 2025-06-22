IVCC expands electric fleet with two used Chevrolet Bolts for student training

The Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees approved a $45,000 bid to launch its electric fleet during Tuesday’s meeting.

The purchase is fully funded by a REV UP EV grant from the Illinois Community College Board, according to an IVCC news release.

Schimmer Chevrolet in Mendota will furnish two used Chevrolet Bolts.

The electric vehicle (EV) models will launch the program’s electric fleet so students can train to service, diagnose and repair those vehicles.

“Beginning in the 2025-2026 school year, graduates can earn an EV certification, which will make them marketable as multifaceted technicians who are able to maintain traditional and electric vehicles,” Rebecca Zamora, Dean of the Workforce Development Division, said.

During her monthly report, President Tracy Morris noted that summer enrollment increased 13.33 percent in headcount and 19.46 percent in credit hours compared to summer 2024. With two months before the new semester begins, fall enrollment is also slightly ahead of last year, she added.

