La Salle County CASA to host Hope on the Harbor fundraiser July 26

The Heritage Harbor marina will set the scene July 26 for CASA of La Salle County’s “Hope on the Harbor” luau fundraiser, featuring tropical fare, live music and stories from child advocates.

La Salle County Court Appointed Special Advocates will host a summer fundraising luau, Hope on the Harbor, on Saturday, July 26, at Heritage Harbor in Ottawa.

The waterfront fundraiser will serve island-inspired food and drinks, live music, prize raffles and stories from local CASA volunteers who stand up for children navigating the court system.

All proceeds will support CASA’s mission to provide trained volunteers for children in La Salle County who have experienced abuse or neglect.

“Every child deserves a safe, loving home,” Executive Director of La Salle County CASA Lexi Wamhoff said in a statement. “This event allows the community to come together, celebrate, and ensure that more kids have someone speaking up for them.”

Tickets are $100 and are available here. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

For more information, contact CASA at 815-434-2620 or awamhoff@lasallecountycasa.org.