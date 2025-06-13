Festival 56 opens box office for summer theater season in Princeton

The Grace Theater, home of Festival 56 in Princeton will open its box office for the summer theater season starting on Tuesday, June 17. (Derek Barichello)

Festival 56 will open its box office for the 2025 summer season from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 17, at the Grace Theater in Princeton.

Presented by the nonprofit Princeton Theater Group, the summer season will run from June 27 through Aug. 3 and will feature five productions: the musicals “Hairspray,” “Carrie,” and “The Little Mermaid,” as well as Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and a series of cabarets.

Tickets are $33 for adults, $30 for seniors, and $17 for students with a valid student ID. Cabaret tickets are $15.

Tickets may be purchased online or at the box office, open 3 to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, or by calling 815-879-5656.

The 2025 Festival 56 season is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Illinois Arts Council.

For more information, visit Festival 56’s website or contact Tracy Makransky at tracymakransky@gmail.com or 815-876-6303.