The award-winning folk/gospel group ALATHEA will perform a pair of benefit concerts at 7 p.m. Friday, June 13, at Oglesby Union Church and at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at First Presbyterian Church, Henry.

A free-will offering will be collected at both events to aid victims of Hurricane Helene.

ALATHEA also will perform at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 15, at Oglesby Summer Fun Fest.