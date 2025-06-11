Marquette’s Alec Novotney named TCC player/pitcher of the year; all-conference baseball accolades announced

Alec Novotney (15) of Marquette pitches to Seneca batter earlier this season at Masinelli Field in Ottawa. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

The five Times-area conferences have released their all-conference baseball teams from the past season.

Marquette junior pitcher/infielder Alec Novotney has been named unanimously to the Tri-County Conference’s first team, as well as the league’s Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year.

The TCC and Class 1A champion Crusaders also had senior first baseman Sam Mitre (unanimous) and senior catcher Keaton Davis selected as first teamers.

Junior outfielder Grant Dose and sophomore pitcher/infielder Griffin Dobberstein were second team selections, while junior pitcher/infielder Anthony Couch was an honorable mention honoree.

Seneca senior pitcher/outfielder/first baseman Paxton Giertz was named to the second team, while sophomores Joey Arnold (catcher/designated hitter) and Cam Shriey (pitcher/infielder) were honorable mention picks.

Ottawa's Adam Swanson fires a pitch to Streator during the Class 3A Regional semifinal this past season at Pontiac High School. (Scott Anderson)

Ottawa quartet named All-Interstate 8

Ottawa had three players named to the Interstate Eight Conference first team and one who received honorable mention honors.

Seniors Adam Swanson (pitcher/catcher), Jacob Rosetto (infielder) and Harry Carretto (outfielder) were selected to the first team, while junior pitcher Noah Marvin was an honorable mention pick.

Streator first baseman Cole Winterrowd readies to grab a throw to first base in a game earlier this season against Hall in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

Streator’s Cole Winterrowd named All-ICE

Streator junior first baseman Cole Winterrowd was the lone Bulldog selected to the Illinois Central Eight All-Conference squad.

Newark's Jackson Walker (22) makes contact with the ball during the game this past season at Somonauk High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Area players named All-Little Ten

Newark had five players, Somonauk and Earlville-Leland Co-op three each, and Serena one who have been named to Little Ten All-Conference team.

The Norsemen had senior third baseman Jackson Walker, sophomore catcher David Ulrich and freshman pitcher Eastin McBroom as unanimous picks, with junior shortstop Toby Steffen and sophomore pitcher/outfielder Kiptyn Bleuer also selected.

For the Bobcats, senior pitcher/catcher/infielder Noah Brandt and senior pitcher/infielder Aldo Resendez were repeat unanimous honorees, while sophomore infielder/pitcher Luke Hartsell also made the team.

Earlville sophomore Aaden Browder was a repeat unanimous pick, while senior outfielder Grady Harp and sophomore Declan Brennan were also selected.

Serena senior pitcher/shortstop Beau Raikes was a unanimous repeat honoree.

Marengo at Sandwich. Baseball Sandwich's Braden Behringer (18) snags a grounder to short during baseball game between Marengo this past season at Sandwich. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Sandwich trio named All-KRC

Sandwich junior pitcher/infielder Braden Behringer was not only named to the Kishwaukee River All-Conference team but was also selected as the league’s Player of the Year.

Juniors Jeffrey Ashley (catcher) and Nick Michalek (pitcher/infielder) were also honored as All-KRC members.

Fieldcrest players earn All-HOIC

Four Fieldcrest baseball players and one Fieldcrest softball player earned All-Heart of Illinois Conference honors.

Senior Jordan Heider was voted first-team all-conference as an infielder, while junior Eli Gerdes was named to the second team as an outfielder. Sophomore infielder Drew Overocker and junior pitcher Layten Gerdes were honorable mention picks.