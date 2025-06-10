Parker Aldrich and Kate Salisbury are top runners in 2025 Neponset Days 5K

NEPONSET - Parker Aldrich of Neponset and Kate Salisbury were the winners of Saturday’s Neponset Picnic Day’s 5K.

Aldrich was the top male finisher with a time of 23:14. He was followed by Ben Picking of Decatur, 23:22; and William Guider at Neponset, 26:46.

Salisbury was the first female finisher with a time of 29:39, followed by Zoey Vance of Kewanee, 31:08; and her sister, Quinn Salisbury, 31:12.

The top finishers from Neponset were Easton Blake, 26:56; Jase Blake,, 27:09; and Trip Mammen, 36:47, in the male division; and Emali Porter, 38:23; Bethany Stabler, 39:21; and Annie Kaiser, 42:58, in the female division.