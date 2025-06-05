Jammin’ at the Clock returns for 10th summer in Streator

Tecalitan y Nora perform Friday, July 26, 2024, during the Jammin' at the Clock on Monroe Street along Heritage Park in Streator. This years first performance is on Friday, June 6. (Derek Barichello)

The Jammin’ at the Clock summer concert series will return to Heritage Park in downtown Streator for its 10th year, beginning with a performance by Noreen Stark on Friday, June 6.

The free, family-friendly shows run 6 to 8 p.m. each Friday through Aug. 29, with one special anniversary event planned at a different venue.

The 10th anniversary celebration is set for Thursday, July 11, at Streator’s City Park, featuring the ABBA tribute band Dancing Queen.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs as seating is limited.

This year’s lineup includes:

June 6: Noreen Stark

June 13: Shindigz

June 20: Turas

June 27: Homegrown

July 4: Green’s Dream Project

July 11: Dancing Queen (at City Park)

July 18: Smith Brothers

July 25: River Road Trio

Aug. 1: Country Roots

Aug. 8: Mariachi Tecalitlán

Aug. 15: Quentin Flagg

Aug. 22: Sinovi

Aug. 29: Cadillac Groove