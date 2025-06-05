Jammin’ at the Clock returns for 10th summer in Streator

The Jammin’ at the Clock summer concert series will return to Heritage Park in downtown Streator for its 10th year, beginning with a performance by Noreen Stark on Friday, June 6.
The free, family-friendly shows run 6 to 8 p.m. each Friday through Aug. 29, with one special anniversary event planned at a different venue.
The 10th anniversary celebration is set for Thursday, July 11, at Streator’s City Park, featuring the ABBA tribute band Dancing Queen.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs as seating is limited.
This year’s lineup includes:
June 6: Noreen Stark
June 13: Shindigz
June 20: Turas
June 27: Homegrown
July 4: Green’s Dream Project
July 11: Dancing Queen (at City Park)
July 18: Smith Brothers
July 25: River Road Trio
Aug. 1: Country Roots
Aug. 8: Mariachi Tecalitlán
Aug. 15: Quentin Flagg
Aug. 22: Sinovi
Aug. 29: Cadillac Groove