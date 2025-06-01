Ottawa legislator seeks to stop deceptive sales targeting sexual assault survivors

FILE – State Rep. Amy "Murri" Briel is looking to protect sexual assault survivors by banning the sale and promotion of at-home evidence collection kits by non-medical professionals. (Mark Busch)

A bill introduced by state Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, and currently awaiting the governor’s signature would target deceptive sales aimed at sexual assault survivors.

House Bill 2548 would prohibit nonmedical professionals from selling, marketing, promoting or distributing self-administered sexual assault evidence collection kits.

The legislation looks to prevent misleading alternatives to professional medical forensic exams, which are key for legal proceedings and survivor care.

“It’s currently lawful for any person on the street to advertise at-home sexual assault evidence collection kits as an alternative to a medical forensic exam,” Briel said in a statement. “However, this type of marketing and promotion is egregiously deceptive to survivors of sexual assault, who may turn to these kits in lieu of seeking real medical aid.”

Briel, whose district covers La Salle, Bureau and DeKalb counties, said evidence collected using these kits is unlikely to be admissible in court, potentially weakening survivors’ cases and allowing perpetrators to avoid conviction.

“When we bar nonprofessionals from promoting these kits, we encourage survivors to seek professional medical help while ultimately getting more offenders off the streets and brought to justice,” Briel said. “This bill makes it less likely for offenders to reoffend and allows survivors to have their voices heard.”

The bill passed both the House and Senate unanimously and now awaits the governor’s decision.