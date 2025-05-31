Illinois Valley Community College celebrates 68 adult education graduates

IVCC President Dr. Tracy Morris addresses the graduates and an audience at the 44th annual Adult Education Recognition Event. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

Illinois Valley Community College held its 44th annual adult education event last week, with the keynote speakers sharing one message: Never give up on your dreams, IVCC said in a news release.

In all, 68 students completed GED programs, citizenship studies or career pathway programs this spring, according to the release.

Martha Flores of Mendota and Caleb Chambers of Marseilles transitioned from GED or English proficiency programs into a career pathway program to become a certified nursing assistant and a welder. Margret Morse of Henry finished her GED program at age 38, has already completed some general education classes, and dreams of studying in Scotland, according to the release.

Dr. Vicki Trier, vice president for academic affairs, announced that 25 of the 54 GED completers requested a tuition waiver for their first class in a career area, such as truck driver training, CNA, phlebotomy, real estate or emergency medical technician. Six of those students were present and recognized during the ceremony.

According to the release, other incentives for completers include an IVCC Foundation scholarship and college transcript credits for achieving or exceeding a test score of 175 in each subject area. Sebastian Stadler received a $500 scholarship. Both Stadler and Nicholas Jungles met the score requirements.

Completion certificates

Illinois high school diploma recipients: Amal Abushanab, Patricia Anderson, Nevaeh Bernard, Cortney Bland, Andrea Cortes, Caleb Crabbe, Cassidy Downey, Paige Downey, Gavin Ebert, Raven Gebhardt, Gavin Wampler, Lorilee Kaley, Angelina Kurdi, Keiran Leisure, Breana McDaniel, Adrianna Moore, Margret Morse, Aracely Payan, Kelsey Price, Madison Schramm, Marisela Spence, Ava Wallace, Keisha Wimbley, Stephen Woods, AJay Young

ICAPS completers: Martha Flores, Milena Ribeiro, Evelyn Tejada

Bridge to Careers completers: Musab Ahmed, Maribell Herrera, Jenyffer Rosas, Ana Jones, Magdaly Neira, Alejandra Medellin, Musab Mohamed, Evelyn Tejada

Citizenship honorees: Aracely Payan