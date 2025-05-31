Bureau County Farm Bureau to hold Australia, New Zealand trip meeting June 27

The Bureau County Farm Bureau will hold an informational meeting for its upcoming trip to Australia and New Zealand at 10 a.m. Friday, June 27, at the Farm Bureau office, 1407 N. Main St., Princeton.

Attendees can learn about the trips different sights. The meeting also will answer any trip questions. The trip will be held from Monday, Feb. 23, through Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Experience the countries down under like nothing you have ever done before! Hold a Koala Bear, enjoy a home stay with a farm family, float through the Waitomo Glow Worm Caves, submerge yourself in the Great Barrier Reef and cruise the Milord Sound.

For more information, call 815-875-6468 or visit the Bureau County Farm Bureau office.