Marquette baseball uses late surge to drop St. Edward in sectional opener

Marquette first baseman Sam Mitre finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, including a momentum-shifting solo home run in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s regional semifinal.

ELGIN – After a slow start, the Marquette Crusaders erupted for 18 runs over the final three innings to defeat St. Edward 18-2 in six innings in the Class 1A Westminster Christian Sectional semifinal Wednesday at Judson University in Elgin.

St. Edward opened the scoring in the third on center fielder Zach Wojtas’ RBI single and a lineout that plated another run.

Trailing 2-0 in the fourth, Marquette first baseman Sam Mitre broke up the no-hitter and the shutout with a solo home run to left field, giving the Crusaders their first hit and run of the game.

The blast energized the Crusaders dugout enough to spark an 18-0 run over the next two innings before the game was eventually called in the sixth due to the 10-run rule.

A four-year starter, Mitre has held the No. 3 spot in the lineup throughout his career. Marquette coach Todd Hopkins praised him as a leader who consistently brings energy to the team, and his role Wednesday night was no different.

“When he hit that home run, it was like ‘Rocky IV’ when Rocky cut Drago,” Hopkins said. “We started to believe a little bit after that.

“But I knew these guys weren’t going down without a fight.”

Mitre emphasized that he embraces his role as a leader and a guy who can give the rest of his teammates energy.

“I know my job is to bring energy and set the tone,” Mitre said. “When I hear the guys chanting my name, it just fires me up even more to deliver for them.”

Mitre expects to be ready going forward despite tweaking his hamstring late in the game.

“I should be good to go by Saturday,” he said.

Starting pitcher Anthony Couch earned the win, allowing four hits and two runs over five innings, striking out five. Couch credited the defense behind him, as the Crusaders played steady in the field and committed just one error.

“I’m always confident in my defense,” Couch said. “There was a ball hit into center field with two outs, and I was already walking to the dugout. I knew he was going to catch it.”

Hopkins also praised the defense, which included standout plays from shortstop Alec Novotney and Mitre.

“Our defense has been solid all year long, and it continued to be today,” Hopkins said. “We made the routine plays and a couple of really good ones.”

The leadoff man, Novotney led the Crusaders with three hits. Left fielder Easton Debernardi and catcher Keaton Davis also contributed multi-RBI games.

Notably, Marquette drew eight walks as a team.

St. Edward ace Joseph DuSell, a University of Cincinnati commit, held his own against the defending state champions, allowing just one hit and two earned runs over four innings with seven strikeouts and one walk.

It was the Green Wave bullpen that struggled and let the floodgates open, allowing 16 runs over two innings while using four different pitchers.

Offensively, St. Edward scattered four hits throughout the game – all by different players.

The Crusaders advance to face Aurora Christian – a 13-3 winner over Harvest Christian in the early semifinal – in the sectional championship Saturday at 11 a.m. at Trout Park in Elgin.