Extension offices in Princeton, Ottawa and Henry to hold Illinois Extension Roadshow

The University of Illinois Extension will offer a Business Structure Basics Webinar at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, via Zoom as part of the Legal Training for Illinois Small Farms Webinar Series. (Photo provided by University of Illinois Extension)

The University of Illinois Extension will host an Illinois Extension Roadshow for area residents to learn about extension programs.

Attendees will be able to meet local staff, explore programming, and discover how the organization can support goals. Illinois Extension programs serve various interests including youth development through 4-H, nutrition and wellness education, nature, gardening, and agriculture.

“We would like to invite our communities to visit our offices and learn more about all the services we offer,” County Extension director Erin Orwig said in a news release. “We look forward to showcasing all of our programs.”

Illinois Extension Roadshow locations inlcude:

5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 9, at the Bureau County office, 850 Thompson St., Becker Professional Suites, Princeton

5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, at the LaSalle County office, 1689 N. 31st Road, Ottawa

June 11 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at the Marshall - Putnam County office, 509 Front St., Henry

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email eorwig@illinois.edu or call 815-875-2878.

For more information or to register, visit go.illinois.edu/roadshowBLMP.