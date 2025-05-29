Bureau County Farm Bureau to screen ‘Green and Gold’ June 23 in Princeton

The Bureau County Farm Bureau will partner with Princeton Culvers to hold a screening of the movie “Green and Gold” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 23, at the Apollo Theater, 455 S. Main St., Princeton.

“Green and Gold” tells the story of a Wisconsin dairy farm family facing foreclosure. Farm owner Buck refuses to give up the land his family has cultivated for four generations despite mounting debt. Bucks’ granddaughter works alongside him but dreams of a music career. Her aspirations are fanned by an emerging friendship with a famous musician. With time running out, Buck places a Super Bowl bet on the Green Bay Packers.

Attendees will receive free popcorn, drinks, and entry. Refreshments also will be available for purchase.

Tickets are available through June 16 at Culvers, 224 Ace Road, Princeton, or Bureau County Farm Bureau, 1407 N. Main St., Princeton. Tickets reservations are encouraged. Unticked entrance to the screening is available as long as space permits.