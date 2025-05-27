St. Bede meets Sherrard today: Chillicothe 2A Softball sectional preview

Members of the St. Bede softball team pose with the Class 2A Regional final plaque on Friday, May 23, 2025 at St. Bede Academy. The Bruins play Sherrard at 5 p.m. today at the Chillicothe Sectional (Scott Anderson)

Team to beat: No. 2 Brimfield (31-3)

Tuesday: Game 1 - No. 3 St. Bede (15-12) vs. No. 4 Sherrard (21-9), 5 p.m. Game 2 - No. 1 Canton (19-10) vs. No. 2 Brimfield (31-3),7 p.m.

Friday: Championship - winners 1-2, 5 p.m.

At a glance: St. Bede makes its fourth straight sectional semifinals appearance, seeking its second sectional championship in three years and fifth in school history. The Bruins are two years removed from winning the 1A state championship and have reloaded for more postseason success. St. Bede defeated Chillicothe 5-3 to capture their own regional title and spoiled the Grey Ghosts’ hopes to return home for sectional. ... Sherrard beat arch-rival Rockridge 2-1 in eight innings to win their first regional title since 2012 went the Tigers placed fourth in 2A. Rockridge had won nine straight regional titles and eight straight sectionals with four state titles since 2018. ... In other regional finals, Canton beat Kewanee 4-0 and Brimfield blitzed Riverdale 10-0.

Next: Winner advances to the East Peoria Supersectional on Monday, June 2 at 4:30 p.m. to face the Seneca Sectional winner.