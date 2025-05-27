Princeton tai food truck finds new location

Gold Rice Authentic Tai Food has found a new location in Princeton, but it’s not yet open. (Scott Anderson)

The food truck’s new location is 1220 Vernon St., Princeton.

A small structure is under construction. The truck will soon reopen with a limited menu featuring ready-to-eat items and appetizers.

“I’ll keep you updated and let you know the exact reopening date — hopefully by next week!” read a post on the business’ Facebook page. “Thank you so much for your patience and continued support.”

The food truck announced a temporary closure in March.

