Letter: Attendance, energy important at hospital meeting

Dear residents of eastern and central La Salle County,

I grew up with “hand me ups” and “hand me downs.” That fluidness was a blessing to parents with six children.

Juxtapose that to our hospital situation. Shuffling non-critical patients back and forth in a ”hub formation” is not a blessing.

More to the point – moving critical loved ones out of our vicinity is a hardship artificially created by OSF. The importance of keeping the hospital located in Ottawa is paramount. Current pressing issue is a looming drive by OSF to remove OB and ICU from Ottawa.

Please mark your calendars to attend a public hearing regarding loss of OB and ICU: 4 p.m. June 10 at Central School, Ottawa.

The state board has been asked by OSF to close OB and ICU patient care units in Ottawa and move them to Peru this August. OSF, our parent organization, may or may not be listening to our voice.

I believe the state governing board is recognizing the high concern of our residents. HFSRB has power to influence decisions.

Your presence at the June 10 meeting is essential to keep our area momentum of concern. So many of us hear the angst within the community. The board needs to know we continue to be dissatisfied and concerned. Health care opportunities in our Ottawa hospital are at risk.

Your attendance, positive energy, and your voice (if you choose to speak) are valued. We must and can collectively influence the state decision makers.

Peg Reagan

Citizens for Healthcare in Ottawa member