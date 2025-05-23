SOL Inspired, Lunar Waves open location in Peru

SOL Inspired LLC and Lunar Waves LLC celebrated their new location at 2116 Fourth St., Peru. They are proud to share 2 amazing businesses focused on personal healing and well being. Emily Chiado owner of SOL Inspired is excited to provide Myofascial Release, a holistic approach to pain management and healing, to relieve pain, stiffness, and limited movement no matter your age and back to enjoying the activities you love. Jessi and Jeff Mini owners of Lunar Waves provide a healing sanctuary through vibrational therapy, reiki, red light therapy and medical message therapy. Both businesses are driven to help people on their path to a higher purpose and are here to serve the Illinois Valley by appointment only. (Photo provided by Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce)

SOL Inspired LLC and Lunar Waves LLC celebrated their new location at 2116 Fourth St., Peru.

They are proud to share two businesses focused on personal healing and well-being, according to a news release.

Emily Chiado, owner of SOL Inspired, provides myofascial release, a holistic approach to pain management and healing, aimed at relieving pain, stiffness and limited movement no matter the person’s age.

Jessi and Jeff Mini, owners of Lunar Waves, provide a “healing sanctuary” through vibrational therapy, reiki, red light therapy and medical message therapy, according to the release.

Both businesses are by appointment only.