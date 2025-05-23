SOL Inspired, Lunar Waves open location in Peru

SOL Inspired LLC and Lunar Waves LLC celebrated their new location at 2116 Fourth St., Peru.
They are proud to share two businesses focused on personal healing and well-being, according to a news release.
Emily Chiado, owner of SOL Inspired, provides myofascial release, a holistic approach to pain management and healing, aimed at relieving pain, stiffness and limited movement no matter the person’s age.
Jessi and Jeff Mini, owners of Lunar Waves, provide a “healing sanctuary” through vibrational therapy, reiki, red light therapy and medical message therapy, according to the release.
Both businesses are by appointment only.