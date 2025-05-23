Peru electric utility wins 2025 System Achievement Award

Peru‘s electric utility was awarded a 2025 System Achievement Award by the Illinois Municipal Utilities Association (IMUA) for the development and implementation of several strategic initiatives.

Mayor Ken Kolowski accepted the award on behalf of the city and Electric Operations Manager Kevin Minnick during the association’s annual conference, held Thursday, May 15, and Friday, May 16, in downtown Springfield.

Kolowski recognized Minnick and his department during Monday’s City Council meeting.

“It’s a significant acknowledgment of all our accomplishments throughout the year,” Minnick said.

According a news release from the IMUA, Peru was chosen as a recipient for its solution to the long-term power supply constraint, among other upgrades.

The city worked with IMUA, its wholesale electric supplier, and Ameren to bring in a new 138KV interconnect, according to the release.

“This upgrade eliminated the previous constraints on its system that limited long-term growth opportunities,” according to the release.

Accepting the 2025 IMUA System Achievement Award from IMEA/IMUA/IPEA President & CEO Kevin Gaden is City of Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski. (Photo provided by IMUA)

The city also overhauled turbines on several hydro units, ensuring the units can run for years to come. It also upgraded switchgear at its CAT plants.

“This upgrade at the plant means that the city now has a total of seven generators, providing back up generation in time of need locally and to feed into transmission during peak-load times on the grid,” according to the release.

Minnick said he’s proud of what the electric department has been able to accomplish.

“The award just reaffirms the value of the entire electric department team,” he said. “Without everyone’s contribution, things like this just aren’t possible.”