Newark blanks Earlville 17-0, claims another 1A regional title

Members of the Newark softball team gather to accept the Class 1A regional plaque after defeating Earlville in the final Thursday, May 22, 2025, at Indian Creek High School in Shabbona. (Scott Anderson)

SHABBONA – The Newark Norsemen did just about everything right in a 17-0 shutout of Earlville, securing the Class 1A Indian Creek Regional championship while keeping their postseason run alive Thursday night in Shabbona.

The Norsemen scored in every inning and capped the game in style, as first baseman Kate Bromeland launched a three-run homer to center field in the fourth to seal the mercy-rule victory.

Bromeland finished 3-for-3 with a homer, two doubles and a sacrifice fly while leading Newark with six RBIs.

“I wasn’t really trying to go for the home run,” Bromeland said. “I got my pitch, and it just happened – but it definitely felt great.”

Newark's Kate Bromeland crosses home plate after hitting a home run against Earlville during the Class 1A Regional final on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at Indian Creek High School in Shabbona. (Scott Anderson)

However, it wasn’t just Bromeland lighting up the scoreboard.

The Norseman got production from nearly everyone in the lineup. All but one player recorded a hit as Newark finished with 17 hits in total. The top of the lineup especially came to play, as the top five hitters managed to go a combined 14 of 16 with two walks.

Left fielder Adelaide Johnson went a perfect 3 for 3 with three RBIs, second baseman Cayla Pottinger added two hits and a walk, and center fielder Rylie Carlson had a 3-for-4 performance with three RBIs of her own.

Impressively, the Norseman feature a very young roster, starting four freshmen and two sophomores.

Despite their inexperience, Newark’s hitters rose to the occasion time and time again, highlighted by a six-run, two-out rally in the second inning that blew the game open to 8-0.

“We’ve emphasized two-strike and two-out approaches all year long,” Newark coach Jon Wood said. “They executed exactly what we’ve been practicing.”

Newark's Addie Johnson gets a hit against Earlville during the Class 1A Regional final on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at Indian Creek High School in Shabbona. (Scott Anderson)

However, it wasn’t all about offense in this game. Newark played errorless defense behind a dominant pitching performance in the circle from starter Dottie Wood.

Wood went four shutout innings, only allowing two hits and two walks while racking up eight strikeouts. She also collected three hits and an RBI at the plate.

“This team really pushes me to be my best,” she said. “It feels amazing to be able to help on both sides, and it’s a huge confidence boost knowing I’ve got that kind of defense behind me.”

That defense included key plays from Newark’s infield, including a run-saving stop by shortstop Brooklyn Wallin in the early innings.

Jon Wood emphasized his pride in the way his team performed and the culture they’ve built to get to this point.

“They’re coachable, they work their butts off, and they’re ‘relentless’ – that’s been our word all year,” Wood said. “Top to bottom, they know their job. They’re selfless, they’re patient, and they’re smart.”

For Earlville, the loss ended a turnaround season.

The Red Raiders reached a regional title game for the first time in recent history and improved on back-to-back losing seasons.

Catcher Audrey Scherer provided the team’s only offense with two hits.

Members of the Earlville softball team chat on the mound while playing Newark during the Class 1A Regional final on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at Indian Creek High School in Shabbona. (Scott Anderson)

Earlville head coach Shannon Cook said she’s proud of her team’s effort, regardless of the outcome, and especially so given the team’s youth. The Red Raiders didn’t have a single senior rostered.

“I just told them: 11 wins this year after hardly anything the past two is something to be proud of,” Cook said. “None of these girls had ever been in a championship game in any sport. And we bring everyone back next year.”

With the win, the top-seeded Norseman advance to the Class 1A Serena Sectional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27. Newark will face the winner of Friday’s matchup between No. 2 seed Serena and No. 3 Gardner-South Wilmington.