La Moille student receives Illinois township association scholarship

(Left to right); LaMoille Township supervisor David Weeks, Township Officials of Illinois Association treasurer Arnold Vegter, scholarship recipient Claire Lovgren, Robin Lovgren, and LaMoille Township clerk Eric Lovgren (Photo provided by Monica Weeks )

LaMoille Township resident Claire Lovgren recently was awarded a $2,000 scholarship by the Township Officials of Illinois Association.

Applicants must graduate with a B-plus average and submit a 500-word essay. The applicants also must attend an Illinois college and show community contributions. The essay topic was “The Role of Township Government in Today’s Society.”

Lovgren graduated from La Moille High School. She graduated top of her class and volunteered for various activities. Lovgren intends on pursuing a physical therapy career.