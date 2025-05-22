Ottawa hurdler Weston Averkamp advances to 3A state: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Ottawa's Weston Averkamp wins in the 110mH at the Class 3A Minooka Sectional Boys Track and Field Meet Wednesday, May 21, 2025 in Minooka. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Boys track and field

Ottawa’s Averkamp advances to 3A state meet: At the Class 3A Minooka Sectional, Pirates’ senior Weston Averkamp finished first in both the 110-meter (14.48 seconds) and 300 hurdles (39.33) on Wednesday to advance to the state meet for the second straight year in the two events.

Four Sandwich athletes advance to 2A state meet: At the Class 2A Rochelle Sectional, seniors Simeion Harris (400, 3rd, 51.09) and Peter Popp (shot put, 4th, 15.63 meters) reached state qualifying standards to send them to the state meet.

“Knew I wasn’t going to get first, (but) everyone here pushed me,“ Harris said.

Sophomores Luis Murillo (shot put, 5th, 15.09) and Jacob Ross (pole vault, 3rd, 4.33) also reached state qualifying standards to advance.

“I’m used to jumping in mediocre weather,” Ross said. “(The) goal (now) is to get medal downstate.”

Fieldcrest pair heading to 1A state: At the El Paso-Gridley Sectional, Knights senior Caleb Krischel placed first in the 1,600 (4:44.12) and second in the 3200 (10:02.49), while junior Micheal Beckett won the triple jump (12.61) as both advance to the state meet.

Softball

Marquette senior Avery Durdan

Marquette 15, Donavan 0 (4 inn.): At the Class 1A Grant Park Regional, the Crusaders plated six runs in the first to jumpstart the win over the Wildcats and advance to Friday’s 4:30 p.m. title game against the winner of Milford and Grant Park.

Avery Durdan (two doubles, five RBIs), Kinley Rick (two doubles, two RBIs), Kelsey Cuchra (double, RBI) and Savanah Erickson (double, RBI) all had two hits for Marquette. Taylor Cuchra (Win, 3⅓ IP, 2 H, 4 K) and Erickson (⅔ IP) combined efforts in the circle.

Seneca's Tessa Krull (Brian Hoxsey)

Seneca 10, Watseka 0: At the Class 2A Bismarck-Henning Regional, Tessa Krull tossed a perfect game striking out eight of the 15 hitters she faced as the top-seeded Irish advanced to the regional final. Emma Mino had four RBIs as Seneca (32-1) will face Lexington Co-Op in Friday’s regional final.

Maddie Glade

Serena 12, Dwight 0 (5 inn.): At the Class 1A Serena Regional, the Huskers (24-6) exploded for nine runs in the second inning to top the Trojans and advance to Friday’s 4:30 p.m. championship game against the winner of Gardner-South Wilmington and Illinois Lutheran.

Maddie Glade allowed just one hit, one walk and struck out eight to record the win for Serena. Lanne Cole (three RBIs), Maddie Glade (two RBIs), Finley Brodbeck (two RBIs) and Brynley Glade all had two hits apiece.

Newark senior Dottie Wood (Brian Hoxsey)

Newark 10, Yorkville Christian 0 (5 inn.): At the Class 1A Indian Creek Regional, Dottie Wood pitched a no-hitter for Norsemen (18-14-1), allowing three walks and striking out seven.

Newark - which advance to Thursday’s 6 p.m. championship game against Earlville - was led at the plate by Adelaide Johnson (3 for 3, double, triple, RBI), Kate Bromeland (3 for 3, two RBIs) and Rylie Carlson (double, two RBIs).

Earlville 5, Indian Creek 3: At the Class 1A Indian Creek Regional, the Red Raiders (11-9) scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to top the Timberwolves and move on to Thursday’s title game against Newark.

Bailey Miller (triple, two RBIs) and Riley Kelly (RBI) each had two hits for Earlville. Addie Scherer (7 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K) earned the pitching victory.

Baseball

Wilmington 8, Seneca 0: At Wilmington, the Fighting Irish’s season ended with the loss to the Wildcats in the semifinals of Class 2A Coal City Regional.

Cam Shriey had the lone hit for Seneca (8-23) while Paxton Giertz (5 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 5 BB, 4 K) suffered the loss.

Johnsburg 3, Sandwich 2 (10 inn.): At the Class 2A Johnsburg Regional, the Indians (18-17) had their season end with the extra-inning loss to the Skyhawks.

Braden Behringer had a triple and drove in both Sandwich runs. Nick Michalek (6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K) and Behringer (Loss, 3⅔ IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 K) shared efforts on the hill.