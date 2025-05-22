Granville library to host June 5 workshop on stained glass

The Granville Library Branch of the Putnam County Public Library District at 214 S. McCoy St. will host an educational art workshop, “Faux Stained Glass Masterpieces." (Shaw Local News Network)

The Putnam County Public Library District will host an educational art workshop, “Faux Stained Glass Masterpieces,” at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 5, at the Granville Branch.

The program will open with a brief documentary film produced by the Stained Glass Museum in England providing an overview of the history of stained glass. Following the film, attendees will participate in a hands-on workshop and create their own “faux” stained glass artwork.

This program is free and open to the public. All required materials will be provided by the library. While the workshop is appropriate for a general audience and does not require prior artistic experience, participants should be advised that the activity involves the use of sharp tools and items.

The program will take place at the Granville Branch of the Putnam County Public Library District, 214 S. McCoy St., Granville. For additional information, contact the library at 815-339-2038.