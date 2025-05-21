LaMoille bass fishing

Two LaMoille High School students, Colton Ladson (left)) and Gavin Leffelman, qualified for Thursday's IHSA bass fishing sectionals at Savanna. They qualified on Pool 14 on May 15 at the Fulton Regional on the Mississippi River with a weight of over 11 pounds to advance in the top six to move on to sectionals. They were captained by Douglas Lovgren of Arlington. (Photo provided)

LaMoille High School’s Colton Ladson and Gavin Leffelman will compete in Thursday’s IHSA bass fishing sectionals in Savanna.

The Lions anglers qualified May 15 on Pool 14 at the Fulton Regional on the Mississippi River with more than 11 pounds to advance in the top six to move on to sectionals. They were captained by Douglas Lovgren of Arlington.

Thursday’s sectional will launch out of the Savanna Marina on Pool 13 on the Mississippi River. They will be captained by LaMoille head coach Denny Boyles.

Teammates Tate Sundberg and Brayden Alhstrom placed eighth at the Fulton Regional, just missing out on advancing by 0.4 pounds with a weight of 10.7 pounds.