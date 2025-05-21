Ladd restaurant to reopen after fire

Firefighters work the scene of a structure fire in August 2023 at 201 N. Main St. in Ladd. The restaurant damaged in the fire is set to reopen soon. (Scott Anderson)

Charro Taco Mexican Restaurant will soon reopen in Ladd.

The structure at 201 N. Main St., Ladd, suffered a fire in 2023 and has been under renovations.

It will reopen Saturday. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

