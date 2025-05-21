May 21, 2025
Ladd restaurant to reopen after fire

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent
Firefighters work the scene of a structure fire at 201 North Main Street on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 at Ladd. The fire happened just before 7:30a.m. and was upgraded to a three-alarm fire. Firefighters from Mendota, Ladd, Peru, La Salle, Utica, Princeton and others helped with the blaze.

Firefighters work the scene of a structure fire in August 2023 at 201 N. Main St. in Ladd. The restaurant damaged in the fire is set to reopen soon. (Scott Anderson)

Charro Taco Mexican Restaurant will soon reopen in Ladd.

The structure at 201 N. Main St., Ladd, suffered a fire in 2023 and has been under renovations.

It will reopen Saturday. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

