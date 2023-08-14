Downtown Ladd fire extinguished

A faulty air-conditioning unit might have been the source of a fire early Monday that gutted a downtown Ladd building.

Ladd Fire Chief B.J. Liebe said the occupants of the second-story residence evacuated safely from the fire, reported at 7:15 a.m. at 201 S. Main St., and which soon was elevated to a three-alarm fire.

“I’m not 100% confident that that’s what started it -- we’re waiting for the Fire Marshal -- but that was the room where it started,” Liebe said, indicating an upstairs window that was particularly scorched

“We probably had the majority of the fire out within 10 minutes.”

Still to be determined is whether the first-floor restaurant, Charro Tacos, is a total loss as the upstairs dwelling is. Liebe said there was extensive smoke and water damage to the lower level.

The restaurant owner could not be immediately reached for comment.

A group of people standing near the building were identified as the evacuees. Through an interpreter, they declined comment.

Assisting Ladd firefighters at the scene were Spring Valley, La Salle, Peru, Oglesby, Utica, Standard, Arlington, Cherry, Princeton and Mendota fire companies.