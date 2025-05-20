Tucker Whiteaker pitches Serena past Earlville in regional opener: The Times Monday Roundup

Baseball

Serena 7, Earlville 3: At Earlville, the Huskers scored three runs in the fourth to take the lead for good in the win over the Red Raiders (8-13) in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Marquette Regional.

Serena (6-18) advances to Wednesday’s 4:30 p.m. semifinal against the host Crusaders at Masinelli Field.

Tucker Whiteaker (6⅔ IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 13 K) earned the win for Serena, with Beau Raikes striking out the final batter. Ryne DeBernardi had two hits, Carter Meyer two RBIs, and Raikes (RBI) and Payton Twait each doubled.

CJ Fuller doubled, while losing pitcher Aaden Browder (5⅓ IP, 6 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 7 K) and James Henne (1⅔ IP) had RBIs for Earlville.

Ottawa 9, Plano 2: At Plano, the Pirates improved to 16-14 on the season with the win over the Reapers.

Jace Veith (double, RBI), Brendyn Fuchs (RBI) and Jaxon Cooper (two RBIs) each had two hits for Ottawa, while Jacob Rosetto, Colt Bryson, Harry Carretto, Jackson Mangold and Lucas Farabaugh each had an RBI. George Shumway (7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K) went the distance for the victory.

Morris 8, Streator 2: At SHS Athletic Fields, the visitors scored at least one run in six of the seven innings in the win over the Bulldogs.

Colin Byers doubled for Streator, while Keegan Angelico (RBI), Luke Bemont and Jordan Lukes singled. Jake Hagie (Loss, 3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB), Isaiah Weibel (2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 K) and Blaize Bressner (2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB) combined efforts on the mound.

Softball

Ottawa sophomore Addie Russell (Brian Hoxsey)

Ottawa 9, Sterling 2: At Ottawa, the Pirates (18-10) scored three times in the first inning to jump-start the win over the Golden Warriors.

Addie Russell allowed five hits, one earned run while walking none and striking out eight in the circle for Ottawa. Reese Purcell (two RBIs) had three hits, while Rylee Harsted (double), Piper Lewis (double, three RBIs), Bobbi Snook (RBI) and Joslyn Rose (RBI) all had two hits. Annamaria Corsolini (RBI) tripled, and Aubrey Sullivan doubled.

Dwight 11, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 3: At Dwight, the Falcons (2-18) had just one hit and committed seven errors in the loss to the Trojans in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Serena Regional.

Addyson Ewing had WFC’s lone hit, while Jaylei Leininger, Emma Palaschak and Ella Derossett each recorded an RBI.

Hall 15, Fieldcrest 3 (5 inn.): At Spring Valley, the Knights (0-18) allowed 10 runs in the first inning in the loss to the Red Devils in the quarterfinal game of the Class 2A St. Bede Regional.

TeriLynn Timmerman had two hits and an RBI for Fieldcrest with Emry Conroy also driving in a run.

Boy tennis

Ottawa ties for 4th at I-8 meet: At the Interstate 8 Conference meet in Rochelle on Saturday, the Pirates (four points) finished tied with the hosts and behind champion Morris (10), Sycamore (8) and La Salle-Peru (6).

Ottawa’s No. 1 doubles team of Evan Krafft and Noah Gross won a pair of matches, while the duos of No. 2 Kaden Araujo/Collin Olszewski and No. 3 Charlie Thiry/Caden Walter each recorded a single victory.