Princeton Logan athletes qualify for IESA 3A State track & field finals

Princeton Logan Junior High School has qualified seven athletes for the IESA Class 3A State Track & Field finals in East Peoria. Pictured are (front row, from left to right) is Vincent Alvarado, Paxton knudsen and Kendall Keutzer; and (back row) Ethan Turpin, Lydia Kyle, Harper Sayler and Kinleigh Dall. (Photo provided)

Princeton Logan Junior High School has qualified seven athletes for the IESA Class 3A State track & field meet, including two sectional champions.

Seventh graders Kinleigh Dall (discus) and Lydia Kyle (high jump) both were crowned as sectional champions at Pontiac. Kyle also qualified in hurdles.

Also qualifying for the state finals, which starts Friday in East Peoria, are Vincent Alvarado (discus), Kendall Keutzer (pole vault), Ethan Turpen (shot put, discus) and Harper Sayler (shot put) and eighth grader Paxton Knudsen (discus).

Tony Bonucci is Logan’s head coach, assisted by Sam Knudsen, Nick Rapp and Melissa Dever.