Ottawa Chamber holds annual dinner

Ottawa Chamber Executive Director Jay McCracken, left, Chairman Carrie Herro, center, and DeWayne Cronkright who received the coveted Leo Parkerson Award. (Photo provided by Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce recently held its 2025 annual dinner on Thursday, May 15, at Starved Rock Lodge.

Attendees celebrated the past year’s accomplishments and learned about future events and projects. Chamber chairperson Carrie Herro welcomed everyone and expressed appreciation for the attendance. Chamber annual dinner co-chairpersons Anthony Williams and Angie Stevenson, along with their committee, provided music by the IVCC Jazz Ensemble, dinner by Starved Rock Lodge, and awards honoring chamber members who contributed to the community.

The keynote speaker was former city of Ottawa police chief Brent Roalson. He spoke about his time as chief of police and his love for the Ottawa community. Attendees demonstrated their appreciation for Roalson’s service.

Herro presented the Chairman’s Award to Anthony Williams in recognition of his dedication to the Ottawa Area Chamber, ONYX, and the community. Chamber ambassador president Christy Carpenter awarded the Ethyl Strong Ambassador of the Year Award to Rich Crum in recognition of his commitment, dedication, and service as an ambassador of Ottawa and the chamber.

The Leo Parkerson Award was presented to DeWayne Cronkright. Cronkright’s longtime dedicated service as an Ottawa Area Chamber board of director and Ottawa Rotarian, along with recognition of time, effort, and resource contributions to enhance the Ottawa area.

The annual dinner concluded with an expression of appreciation for a wonderful evening of celebration and networking.